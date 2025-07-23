Albemarle (ALB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share and revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Albemarle to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -14.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. UBS Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

