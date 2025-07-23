Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock Position Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 459.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $401,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,620.30. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $151,247.64. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,709.02. The trade was a 26.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $554,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

