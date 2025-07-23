Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 13,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSEW opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $83.37.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

