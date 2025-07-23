Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $976,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,023,875,000 after buying an additional 1,104,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,390,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $108.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

