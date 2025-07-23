Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $2.70 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.52.

Visa Stock Up 0.3%

V opened at $352.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.82 and a 200 day moving average of $344.02. The company has a market cap of $649.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

