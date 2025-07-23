Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $2.50 Million Position in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 146,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 34.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Macerich in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

Macerich Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Macerich had a negative net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Macerich Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -158.14%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Stories

