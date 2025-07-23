Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC boosted its position in UGI by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,337 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in UGI by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 5,126,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UGI by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,200,000 after purchasing an additional 296,028 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,962,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in UGI by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,002,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,988,000 after purchasing an additional 703,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. UGI Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

UGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

