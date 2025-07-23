Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC boosted its position in UGI by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,337 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in UGI by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 5,126,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UGI by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,200,000 after purchasing an additional 296,028 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,962,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in UGI by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,002,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,988,000 after purchasing an additional 703,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.
UGI Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. UGI Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30.
UGI Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on UGI
UGI Profile
UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UGI
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why Meta’s AI Titan Clusters Are a Game-Changer for Broadcom
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 4 Major Stocks Raise 2025 Guidance, Analyst Targets Rise
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock May Bounce Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.