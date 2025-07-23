Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Welltower by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.7%

WELL stock opened at $161.39 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.24 and a fifty-two week high of $162.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.