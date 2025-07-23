Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Holdings in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,360 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 15,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,280,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 349.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SM Energy Company has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $47.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.20%.

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.