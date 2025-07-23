Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 577,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,489,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,081,000 after acquiring an additional 87,031 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 183,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMB stock opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

