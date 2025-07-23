Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.10% of Maximus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,443,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,285,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 882,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,912,000 after buying an additional 377,705 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Maximus by 65.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 911,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,156,000 after buying an additional 360,365 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,661,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other Maximus news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $572,742.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,157.90. This represents a 35.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Maximus Stock Up 0.9%

MMS stock opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average of $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $93.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

