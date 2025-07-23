Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Equity Residential by 51.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $78.84.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.81.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

