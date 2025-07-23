Advisors Preferred LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $19,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,093 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,653,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,735,000 after purchasing an additional 84,709 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,210,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,521,000 after purchasing an additional 717,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,630,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,059,000 after purchasing an additional 172,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $231.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.79. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $233.00.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.3161 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.