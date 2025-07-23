Advisors Preferred LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 551,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,168,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 165,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 131,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,431,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,682,000 after acquiring an additional 312,551 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.