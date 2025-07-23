Advisors Preferred LLC Buys 246,214 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 2,767.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,214 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Enel Chile by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,256,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 451,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enel Chile by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENIC shares. Citigroup lowered Enel Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

NYSE:ENIC opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1,054.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,095.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.1779 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

