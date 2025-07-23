Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) vs. Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Critical Review

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) and Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Adial Pharmaceuticals and Regen BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A -218.88% -177.61% Regen BioPharma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$13.20 million ($1.46) -0.32 Regen BioPharma N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -5.51

This table compares Adial Pharmaceuticals and Regen BioPharma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Regen BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adial Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Adial Pharmaceuticals and Regen BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 1 3.50 Regen BioPharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

Adial Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,600.32%. Given Adial Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Adial Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Regen BioPharma.

Summary

Adial Pharmaceuticals beats Regen BioPharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company also focuses on developing drug candidates for non-opioid pain reduction and other diseases and disorders. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Regen BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Regen BioPharma, Inc. focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular therapeutic product of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in La Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.