Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) to Issue Dividend of $0.51 on August 26th

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th. This is a 218.8% increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE PEO opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $24.23.

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 843.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 38,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

