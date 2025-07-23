Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.58 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 61.20 ($0.83). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.81), with a volume of 9,858 shares.

Accsys Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.13. The company has a market cap of £171.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accsys Technologies

In other news, insider Jelena Arsic van Os sold 273,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.82), for a total transaction of £166,890.51 ($225,619.18). Also, insider Sameet Vohra sold 67,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.82), for a total value of £41,021.89 ($55,457.47). 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys is a fast growing business with a purpose.

We combine chemistry, technology and ingenuity to make high performance wood products that are extremely durable and stable, opening new opportunities for the built environment.

By doing so, we give the world a choice to build sustainably.

We use fast growing, sustainably sourced timber to create long life wood products with properties that can compete with traditional non-sustainable building materials, such as tropical hardwoods, metal, plastic and concrete.

Our acetylation process boosts the already naturally occurring acetyl content of wood and by doing so, reduces the ability of the wood to absorb water, rendering it more dimensionally stable and because it is no longer digestible, extremely durable.

Our process is extremely efficient and locks carbon into a long-life product.

