Accredited Investors Inc. Takes Position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPOA Advisors Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 4,063,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,541,000 after purchasing an additional 118,116 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKMC opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average is $99.30. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $82.26 and a 52-week high of $111.07. The company has a market cap of $542.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.98.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

