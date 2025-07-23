Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Decreased by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.43.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,454 shares of company stock worth $1,646,780 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $286.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $273.19 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

