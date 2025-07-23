Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors reduced its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,454 shares of company stock worth $1,646,780. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $348.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.43.

Accenture Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE ACN opened at $286.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.37. The company has a market capitalization of $179.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $273.19 and a 1-year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

