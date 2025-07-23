Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Accenture by 2,087.4% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Accenture by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,325,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,024 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. United Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Accenture by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $286.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $273.19 and a 12 month high of $398.35.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus set a $370.00 target price on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.43.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

