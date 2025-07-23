Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.43.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $286.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $273.19 and a one year high of $398.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 15,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,454 shares of company stock worth $1,646,780. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.