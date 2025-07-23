Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE) Stock Price Down 5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Above Food Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVE – Get Free Report) fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.30. 7,432,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 4,606,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Above Food Ingredients to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Above Food Ingredients stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Above Food Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 471,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 1.69% of Above Food Ingredients as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Above Food Ingredients Inc, a regenerative ingredient company, produces vertically integrated supply chain products in Canada, the United States, Mexico, China, France, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients, and Consumer Packaged Goods.

