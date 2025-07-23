Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $50.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ABVX. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Abivax in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abivax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Abivax from $33.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

ABVX stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Abivax has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Abivax during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Abivax in the 4th quarter valued at $5,336,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Abivax by 373.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abivax in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Abivax by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 931,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

