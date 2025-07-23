A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 721 ($9.75) and last traded at GBX 719.11 ($9.72), with a volume of 30759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 711 ($9.61).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR Stock Up 0.6%

Insider Buying and Selling at A.G. BARR

The stock has a market capitalization of £798.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 690.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 650.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 691 ($9.34) per share, with a total value of £870.66 ($1,177.04). Also, insider Euan Sutherland bought 11,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 675 ($9.13) per share, for a total transaction of £80,932.50 ($109,412.60). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,223 shares of company stock worth $8,254,736. Insiders own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.