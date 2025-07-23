A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 721 ($9.75) and last traded at GBX 719.11 ($9.72), with a volume of 30759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 711 ($9.61).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.
In other A.G. BARR news, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 691 ($9.34) per share, with a total value of £870.66 ($1,177.04). Also, insider Euan Sutherland bought 11,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 675 ($9.13) per share, for a total transaction of £80,932.50 ($109,412.60). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,223 shares of company stock worth $8,254,736. Insiders own 23.13% of the company’s stock.
A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.
Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.
Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G.
