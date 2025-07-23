992 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 708.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 230.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.92. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

