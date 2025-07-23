903 Shares in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 903 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $229.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.19. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.75.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

