9,021 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.92.

Cummins Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $357.30 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.72 and a 200 day moving average of $330.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 36.22%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

