900 Shares in Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN) Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 24.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in Northwest Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th.

Northwest Natural Gas Price Performance

Shares of NWN opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.53. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $494.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural Gas

In related news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $311,155.09. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 102,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,908.09. This represents a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 22,591 shares of company stock valued at $923,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.