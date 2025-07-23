88,253 Shares in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,000. Ameren comprises about 1.2% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on Ameren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

NYSE AEE opened at $100.96 on Wednesday. Ameren Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.97%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

