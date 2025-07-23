83,892 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,122.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $17.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

