7,500 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Bought by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

