6,166 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. The trade was a 31.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $137,826,186.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,746,121,435.60. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp cut KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of KKR stock opened at $145.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.05. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

