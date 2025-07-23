5G Stocks To Follow Now – July 22nd

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, Cisco Systems, ON Semiconductor, and Cadence Design Systems are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the development, manufacture or deployment of fifth-generation wireless technology and related infrastructure. They typically include network equipment makers, semiconductor and antenna suppliers, mobile carriers and device manufacturers that stand to benefit from the global rollout of faster, lower-latency 5G networks. Investors often view 5G stocks as a way to gain exposure to the expanding market for high-speed connectivity and emerging applications such as the Internet of Things and autonomous systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.60. 18,619,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,749,746. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $80.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,733. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $196.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $173.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.31. 4,722,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,220,408. The firm has a market cap of $270.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $69.78.

ON Semiconductor (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,194,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.43. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $80.08.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $317.14. 343,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.81 and its 200 day moving average is $287.83. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $330.09. The company has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99.

