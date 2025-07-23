20,155 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of FRT stock opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average is $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

View Our Latest Report on FRT

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.