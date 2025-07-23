1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stake Raised by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 2,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in 1st Source by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. 1st Source Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.85.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.16. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $104.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.97 million. Research analysts predict that 1st Source Corporation will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

