ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO). In a filing disclosed on June 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ZTO Express (Cayman) stock on May 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 6/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 6/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 6/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 6/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 6/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 6/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) on 6/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 6/20/2025.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.38. 424,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,761. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $24.20 target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $26.40 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 106.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 443,600.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 47.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

