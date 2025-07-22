YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of YETI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 798,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,860. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $351.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.72 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

