Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $3.10 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 728.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 388,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after acquiring an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.5%

PRU stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.63. 275,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.26. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

