Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 377.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,122.83. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.65 and a 200-day moving average of $382.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $299.43 and a 12-month high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Hubbell’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Barclays raised their price target on Hubbell from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.25.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

