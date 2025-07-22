Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 386.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,829 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE USB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.17. 2,035,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,460,820. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.25.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.