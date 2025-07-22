Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1,643.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,008 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Teleflex worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $1,242,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 56.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 13.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.63.

Teleflex Trading Up 2.8%

Teleflex stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.88. The company had a trading volume of 55,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,243. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $249.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.