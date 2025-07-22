Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth $821,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth $1,693,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities cut Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Astera Labs Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of ALAB stock traded down $8.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.91. 3,346,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average of $86.33. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 512.07, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 128,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $11,545,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 541,125 shares in the company, valued at $48,712,072.50. This represents a 19.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $45,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 618,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,852,009.08. This represents a 44.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,092,242 shares of company stock worth $190,815,880.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

