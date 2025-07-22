Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 93.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 17.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of RL stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,358. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.79. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12-month low of $155.96 and a 12-month high of $295.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.9125 dividend. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $384.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

