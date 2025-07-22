Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $781,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.01. 1,034,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,377. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.17 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.