Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $4.56 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $269,200,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $249,544,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 856.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 934,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,604,000 after purchasing an additional 836,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cloudflare by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,178,000 after purchasing an additional 804,059 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 454.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 879,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,660,000 after acquiring an additional 720,568 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $9,669,038.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 381,213 shares in the company, valued at $70,364,295.54. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.09, for a total transaction of $1,764,810.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 160,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,448,325.93. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 581,062 shares of company stock worth $99,070,153. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET traded down $4.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.55. 1,237,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,709,545. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of -841.54 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.26 and a 1 year high of $200.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NET. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.32.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

