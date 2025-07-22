Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 174.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $146.17.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

