Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 5,371 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 148,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,810,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,693,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $290.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.08.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

