Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 121,892 Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 121,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,000. Deckers Outdoor comprises approximately 0.9% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $169.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.08.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $103.97. 504,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,974. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. This represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

